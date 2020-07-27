Shop our Pre-Owned Vehicles
Amazing service very friendly ,helpful and very approachable ,thankful to (Jason L.) for being so patience we had a wonderful experience you are doing a good job
Even something as simple as an Oil Change is just better at Puklich. They washed the vehicle and are always fast and efficient. Every encounter I have had with Puklich from Sales to Service to Auto Body has been great. Only Dealership we use now unless we are out of state and need something. Which after being spoiled by Puklich the others could use some lessons in Customer Service.
We were there to look at vehicles when we remembered that we had a recall that need done. Even though it was an unannounced visit to the service center to get a recall taken care of they squeezed us in. As always John O'Brien was nice and courteous. The reason why we believe Puklich is the best!
Third vehicle purchased from Puklich and as always a great experience. Don Glassheim went above and beyond as always with helping us. My wife and I will not buy a vehicle from anyone else. We have our vehicles serviced there and the service department also is top notched. Not to mention the smile from any staff that you stop and talk to along the way.
Great service from the entire Body Shop team! Even though we had a few glitches with a rental car, Randy Meyer and Tim Berger made sure I had a vehicle to drive until the rental agency got their stuff together! From that point on, service was super! Body shop technician, Bill Hultberg, did a fantastic job on the body work! Paint and PDR was great. I had my car back within the time estimated. They did a wonderful job working with the insurance companies. At the cashier, all I needed to do was sign the insurance checks and I was ready to go! No surprises. Randy walked me out to my car to make sure everything was as stated. I would recommend the body shop! Thank you!
Staff was very informative and helpful. Streamlined process no wait time. One of my vehicles had the tires rotated and oil changed while I leased another vehicle. Done within 1 hour.
The dealership called me to set up an appointment for an oil change and they made it fit into my schedule. Work was done in a timely manner. I was surprised to see that my car had been washed after the service work.
Matthew did a super job communicating the additional maintenance I should consider on my 2010 Impala when I was in for my oil change. Quick and efficient. Thank you!
The Quick lube service team was so friendly and accomodating , helpful and also washed my car, first time that has happened. Thanks Puklich Cheverlot for your service.
Upon completing the online application with GM, I received a phone call from Ashley at Puklich Chevrolet offering to assist me in any way she could. Later that day I met Don who was very friendly and visited with me about the Trax. When I came in the next day to purchase my vehicle, Don was once again very friendly and informative, putting me at ease and confirming I was making the right decision. Thank you so much!
The Quick Lube service was prompt and quick. Good vacuum job. Brian M. even gave my dirty car a much needed wash! Thanks Puklich Chevrolet!
We bought a used Suburban from this dealer four years ago and was treated outstanding. When my wife was ready for a different car because I hit a deer with hers.....we started looking around and found one at Schwan's in Bismarck. Horrible Experience. I asked them to fix something that showed up 2 miles out of town. It was a whooping $150 they said no problem then billed me so I had to fight for a month with them to get it paid for. They swore that it wasn't leaking coolant but when we got home it needed head gaskets. wouldn't do anything. So when we wanted to buy another car we went back to Don at Puklich Chevrolet and he has bent over backwards to make it a worry free and Hassle free Deal so we bought a 2014 Chevy Camaro from them. Fixed things that he could have probably said no to because it was a used car, but he didn't. It was stuff that happened within a day or 2 of having it. I will never buy from another dealership as long as Don is at Puklich Chevrolet. Service and Parts department has also been nothing but professional and easy to deal with. Outstanding Dealership and Staff. Ask for Don he will do his best to accommodate you!
We called on a vehicle we were interested and these guys helped us out very quickly. I gave a 4 for quality of work because vehicle we did buy wasn't detailed very good so we had it redone. This place is a very good place to work with and they don't beat around the bush.Husband loves his vehicle. Rose & Larry
Welcome to Puklich Chevrolet, where your complete satisfaction is our only goal. Learn more about us and why our loyal customers keep coming back, it's people like our outstanding sales team and dedicated service technicians that help to make Puklich Chevrolet one of a kind. Allow our trained car experts to find the car, truck or SUV that will work for your budget and needs. As a full-service Chevy dealer in Bismarck, North Dakota we offer a full line of new Chevy cars and trucks, not to mention a wide selection of used cars. We also offer great selection of work trucks and commercial vehicles. Feel free to visit our contact page if you have any questions or would like to set up a test drive!