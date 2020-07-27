We bought a used Suburban from this dealer four years ago and was treated outstanding. When my wife was ready for a different car because I hit a deer with hers.....we started looking around and found one at Schwan's in Bismarck. Horrible Experience. I asked them to fix something that showed up 2 miles out of town. It was a whooping $150 they said no problem then billed me so I had to fight for a month with them to get it paid for. They swore that it wasn't leaking coolant but when we got home it needed head gaskets. wouldn't do anything. So when we wanted to buy another car we went back to Don at Puklich Chevrolet and he has bent over backwards to make it a worry free and Hassle free Deal so we bought a 2014 Chevy Camaro from them. Fixed things that he could have probably said no to because it was a used car, but he didn't. It was stuff that happened within a day or 2 of having it. I will never buy from another dealership as long as Don is at Puklich Chevrolet. Service and Parts department has also been nothing but professional and easy to deal with. Outstanding Dealership and Staff. Ask for Don he will do his best to accommodate you!