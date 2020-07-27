Menu

2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab. Move mountains. For well-qualified buyers 0% APR. Plus, make no monthly payments for 90 days when you finance with GM Financial. Plus $750 bonus cash.
1. Finance charges accrue from date of financing. 0% APR for 36 months. Monthly payment is $27.78 for every $1,000 you finance. Example down payment: 16.4%. Must finance with GM Financial. Down payment required at signing, if applicable. Some customers may not qualify. Not available with lease and some other offers. Take new retail delivery by 10/2/23. 2. Available on 2FL, LT and RST models. Not available with lease and some other offers. Take new retail delivery by 10/2/23.
2023 Chevy Equinox. Make every day a getaway. For well-qualified buyers 2.1% APR. Or, $1,250 cash allowance.
1. 2.1% APR for 36 months. Monthly payment is $28.69 for every $1,000 you finance. Example down payment: 17.5%. Must finance with GM Financial. Some customers may not qualify. Not available with lease and some other offers. Take new retail delivery by 10/2/23. 2. Not available with special financing, lease and some other offers. Take new retail delivery by 10/2/23.
The all-new 2024 Chevy Trax. More Room. More Tech. More Fun. Starting at $21,495. As shown $26,540.
1. The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. Go to chevrolet.com/destination-freight-charges to see all Chevrolet vehicles' destination freight charges. Dealer sets the final price.
Bolt EV and EUV may be eligible for up to $7,500 Clean Vehicle Federal Tax Credit. Bolt EV and EUV purchases may be eligible for a Clean Vehicle Tax Credit of up to $7,500. Consult your tax, legal or accounting professional for personal eligibility based on household income. Credit amount is subject to change.
1 Vehicle may qualify as a New Clean Vehicle under the Clean Vehicle Credit found in Section 30D of the Internal Revenue Code, as enacted on August 16, 2022 as part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), pending the issuance of implementing guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Your personal eligibility to claim the Section 30D tax credit depends on your own individual circumstances, including whether your adjusted gross income for the current or preceding taxable year exceeds the income thresholds contained in Section 30D. You should consult with your own tax, accounting or legal professional or advisor to confirm your eligibility for the Clean Vehicle Credit or if you have questions regarding your qualification to claim the credit. This information does not constitute tax, accounting or legal advice. For more information about the Clean Vehicle Federal Tax Credit, please visit https://www.fueleconomy.gov/feg/taxevb.shtml.
TIRE PRICE MATCH GUARANTEE
*Ad, written estimate, or internet quote for identical tire(s) from a competing tire retailer/installer located within 100 miles of the dealer required during guarantee period for price match. Tire match price must be determined prior to applying a tire manufacturer rebate, if any. At participating dealers only. Offer ends 12/31/2023.
Save up to $8,400 On Select New 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500's
We are Puklich
Puklich in the Community

2023 Ford

F-250SD

mileage

204

88000

2023 Chevrolet

Tahoe

mileage

14745

79000

2023 Dodge

Challenger

mileage

2456

56000

2019 Ford

F-550SD

mileage

95321

48000

2020 Chevrolet

Silverado 1500

mileage

52932

47000

2020 Ram

3500

mileage

108282

44000

2022 Chevrolet

Silverado 1500

mileage

10363

42000

2016 Ram

2500

mileage

105495

39500

2013 GMC

Sierra 3500HD

mileage

109918

39000

2021 Chevrolet

Silverado 1500

mileage

36774

38000

2021 Chevrolet

Silverado 1500

mileage

52350

36500

2018 Chevrolet

Silverado 1500

mileage

71429

31500

2021 Chevrolet

Silverado 1500

mileage

98349

31500

2020 Ford

Edge

mileage

18941

30000

2015 Chevrolet

Silverado 1500

mileage

100624

28500

2014 Ram

1500

mileage

61605

28000

2015 Chevrolet

Silverado 2500HD

mileage

177835

26000

2015 Land Rover

Range Rover Sport

mileage

74957

25500

2019 Chevrolet

Silverado 1500

mileage

195690

25000

2017 Toyota

Tundra

mileage

167317

22000

DealerRater Feb 13, 2021

Amazing service very friendly ,helpful and very approachable ,thankful to (Jason L.) for being so patience we had a wonderful experience you are doing a good job

DealerRater May 4, 2017

Even something as simple as an Oil Change is just better at Puklich. They washed the vehicle and are always fast and efficient. Every encounter I have had with Puklich from Sales to Service to Auto Body has been great. Only Dealership we use now unless we are out of state and need something. Which after being spoiled by Puklich the others could use some lessons in Customer Service.

DealerRater Nov 30, 2016

We were there to look at vehicles when we remembered that we had a recall that need done. Even though it was an unannounced visit to the service center to get a recall taken care of they squeezed us in. As always John O'Brien was nice and courteous. The reason why we believe Puklich is the best!

DealerRater Nov 30, 2016

Third vehicle purchased from Puklich and as always a great experience. Don Glassheim went above and beyond as always with helping us. My wife and I will not buy a vehicle from anyone else. We have our vehicles serviced there and the service department also is top notched. Not to mention the smile from any staff that you stop and talk to along the way.

DealerRater Nov 3, 2016

Great service from the entire Body Shop team! Even though we had a few glitches with a rental car, Randy Meyer and Tim Berger made sure I had a vehicle to drive until the rental agency got their stuff together! From that point on, service was super! Body shop technician, Bill Hultberg, did a fantastic job on the body work! Paint and PDR was great. I had my car back within the time estimated. They did a wonderful job working with the insurance companies. At the cashier, all I needed to do was sign the insurance checks and I was ready to go! No surprises. Randy walked me out to my car to make sure everything was as stated. I would recommend the body shop! Thank you!

DealerRater Nov 1, 2016

Staff was very informative and helpful. Streamlined process no wait time. One of my vehicles had the tires rotated and oil changed while I leased another vehicle. Done within 1 hour.

DealerRater Jul 30, 2016

The dealership called me to set up an appointment for an oil change and they made it fit into my schedule. Work was done in a timely manner. I was surprised to see that my car had been washed after the service work.

DealerRater Jul 28, 2016

Matthew did a super job communicating the additional maintenance I should consider on my 2010 Impala when I was in for my oil change. Quick and efficient. Thank you!

DealerRater Jul 19, 2016

The Quick lube service team was so friendly and accomodating , helpful and also washed my car, first time that has happened. Thanks Puklich Cheverlot for your service.

DealerRater Jul 13, 2016

Upon completing the online application with GM, I received a phone call from Ashley at Puklich Chevrolet offering to assist me in any way she could. Later that day I met Don who was very friendly and visited with me about the Trax. When I came in the next day to purchase my vehicle, Don was once again very friendly and informative, putting me at ease and confirming I was making the right decision. Thank you so much!

DealerRater Mar 14, 2016

The Quick Lube service was prompt and quick. Good vacuum job. Brian M. even gave my dirty car a much needed wash! Thanks Puklich Chevrolet!

DealerRater Nov 18, 2014

We bought a used Suburban from this dealer four years ago and was treated outstanding. When my wife was ready for a different car because I hit a deer with hers.....we started looking around and found one at Schwan's in Bismarck. Horrible Experience. I asked them to fix something that showed up 2 miles out of town. It was a whooping $150 they said no problem then billed me so I had to fight for a month with them to get it paid for. They swore that it wasn't leaking coolant but when we got home it needed head gaskets. wouldn't do anything. So when we wanted to buy another car we went back to Don at Puklich Chevrolet and he has bent over backwards to make it a worry free and Hassle free Deal so we bought a 2014 Chevy Camaro from them. Fixed things that he could have probably said no to because it was a used car, but he didn't. It was stuff that happened within a day or 2 of having it. I will never buy from another dealership as long as Don is at Puklich Chevrolet. Service and Parts department has also been nothing but professional and easy to deal with. Outstanding Dealership and Staff. Ask for Don he will do his best to accommodate you!

DealerRater Feb 10, 2010

We called on a vehicle we were interested and these guys helped us out very quickly. I gave a 4 for quality of work because vehicle we did buy wasn't detailed very good so we had it redone. This place is a very good place to work with and they don't beat around the bush.Husband loves his vehicle. Rose & Larry

Welcome to Puklich Chevrolet

Welcome to Puklich Chevrolet, where your complete satisfaction is our only goal. Learn more about us and why our loyal customers keep coming back, it's people like our outstanding sales team and dedicated service technicians that help to make Puklich Chevrolet one of a kind. Allow our trained car experts to find the car, truck or SUV that will work for your budget and needs. As a full-service Chevy dealer in Bismarck, North Dakota we offer a full line of new Chevy cars and trucks, not to mention a wide selection of used cars. We also offer great selection of work trucks and commercial vehicles. Feel free to visit our contact page if you have any questions or would like to set up a test drive!

Main (701) 223-5800 Parts (701) 864-2250 Sales (701) 864-2250 Service (701) 203-9394
3701 State St.
Bismarck, ND 58503
Get Directions
